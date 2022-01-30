Kaufman Church of Christ is beginning their seventh grief-share recovery seminar and support group. They will meet on Wednesday nights from 6:30 to 8:30 pm for 13 weeks starting on Feb. 2. This seminar and support group is helpful to anyone grieving the loss of a loved one. GriefShare is a safe, loving, understanding place to share struggles with other people who are walking the same journey.
GriefShare is a video seminar series that features some of the nation’s foremost Christian experts on grief and recovery topics as seen from a biblical perspective. The video seminars are combined with support group discussion of the materials presented during the video.
Additional information is available at www.GriefShare.org. Call the GriefShare leaders to register and ask questions: Hollis Baldwin (214) 534-3183 or LeeAnna Baldwin (214) 534-3566.
Covid 19 Notice: The church will continue to practice social distancing and follow CDC guidelines as they meet.
