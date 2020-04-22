Numo Manufacturing donated 500 face masks and 25 face shields to Kaufman County last week.
Four hundred masks and the shields went to the Sheriff’s Department and 100 masks went to the Precinct Commissioners road crews.
Numo, which normally manufactures promotional items, started producing personal protection equipment, including canvas masks, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
County employees thank Jim Martin, president of Numo, and Kristy Dickey for arranging the donation.
