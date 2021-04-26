Sharla Kay Gillispie passed away on March 16, 2021 at the age of 61 years old. She was born on April 14, 1959 in Dallas.
She leaves behind daughter Kendra Rutter and husband Chaz Rutter, son Kirk Gillispie and wife Delisa Gillispie, and daughter Kayla Gillispie. She dearly loved her grandchildren and friends, Emma Rutter, Kirk Jr. and Kolbie Gillispie.
She is also survived by her brother Brad Wilkerson, sister-in-law Karen Wilkerson, father-in-law Louise Gillispie, brother in-law Bruce Gillispie and many nieces and nephews, and numerous extended family members and friends.
She had a close group of girlfriends she would travel with.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Kenneth "Poochie" Gillispie, her parents, Clarence and Shirley Wilkerson, her brother, Ronnie Wilkerson, mother-in-law Anita Gillispie, and brother and sister-in-law Gary and Paula Gillispie.
She was a resident of Crandall, where she helped her husband run his businesses; Crandall Print Shop and Ken Gillispie Septic. But most of all, she loved her kids and grandkids. Her life was spent being a Mom, NeNe and Nona to her own and their friends.
She always made everyone feel special through selfless actions and compassion. She loved her family and strived to spend every day to make memories and love them.
We are all so blessed she was in our lives.
