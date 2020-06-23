Shots rang out at a child's birthday party in Kaufman on the corner of East Hickory Street and Edgar Street, at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 20. Several vehicles were hit by gunfire, and a 10-year-old child was injured by broken glass as a result.
Multiple people are believed to have carried out the shooting. Several witnesses identified one of the shooters as “Malik,” believed to be Malik T. Prox, who was arrested later that night by the Kaufman Police Department.
“That was Malik. They had drums, they were spraying!” recalled one bystander, referring to a drum magazine that many reported the shooter had utilized. Nearby, a man whose vehicle was hit with bullets, also identifying himself as the injured 10-year-old’s father, was overcome with emotion. Bystanders reported that several dozen shots were fired.
While many speculated the shooting was connected to the protests which occurred in Kaufman earlier the same day, there is no evidence the two events were connected.
Prox has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and is being held in jail in Kaufman County with a $450,000 bond. Other suspects are believed to have been involved. Kaufman police, with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, are continuing to investigate the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.