May 6 was a day of firsts and lasts for Kaufman High School runner Ellie Galan.
For the first time in her high school career, Galan ran for Kaufman High School at the legendary UIL Texas High School State Track and Field Meet.
It also was the senior's final competitive performance for Kaufman, finishing seventh out of nine qualifiers in the State Meet’s Class 4A Girls 800 meters race, with a time of 2:23.15. The top three finishers and medalists were sophomore Abree Winfrey of Canyon High School (2:10.97), junior Adele Clarke of Celina High School (2:11.47), and freshman Taylor Grona of Fredericksburg High School (2:16.29).
During the race, Winfrey and Clarke accelerated the pace, quickly separating themselves from the competition. Down the stretch, Winfrey used a powerful kick to come from behind and win. The 2021 meet took place at Mike Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin during hot and sunny conditions.
Running in the most competitive high school meet in Texas was a fitting conclusion to Galan's storied career for the Lions.
“I remember Ellie running way back in seventh grade,” said Denver Stone, Kaufman’s head coach for girls track and field. “She had a natural gait and an effortless bounce. Her ability was very evident from the start."
But like almost all state-level athletes, Galan did not compete on pure talent alone.
"She has put in a lot of early-morning workouts over the last six years," Stone remembered. "She has won many invitational races over the years.”
Here is a list of some of Ellie’s top accolades from her superb high school track career.
Thanks to some research from Coach Stone, here are Galan’s personal time records during her high school career:
800 meters - 2:20, 1,600 meters - 5:18, and 3,200 meters - 11:40.
Freshman Year
District Champion: 3,200 meters, 1,600 meters, and 800 meters.
Regional Qualifier: 3,200 meters and 1,600 meters.
Sophomore Year
District Champion: 1,600 meters.
Area Champion: 1,600 meters.
Regional Qualifier: 3,200 meters and 1,600 meters.
Junior Year
This track and field season was canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.
Senior Year
District Champion: 3,200 meters, 1,600 meters, and 800 meters.
Area Champion: 1,600 meters and 800 meters.
Regional Qualifier: 3,200 meters, 1,600 meters, and 800 meters
State Qualifier: 800 meters.
Galan is set to attend Sam Houston State University on a cross country and track scholarship. I want to wish Ellie the best of luck in regard to her future endeavors.
