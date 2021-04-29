On April 23-24 at Waco Midway High School, three Scurry-Rosser athletes, Terrell Blanton, Trey Wheeler, and Lilly Drake, competed against the very best track and field athletes from Class 3A Region III this year.
Blanton came into the Class 3A Region III Track and Field Meet with aspirations for making it to the UIL State Track and Field Meet
Regional Meet, barely missing the cutoff in two events.
Overall, Terrell finished in third place for the 200 meters (22.33 seconds) and the long jump (22’1.25), fourth place in the 400 meters (51.06 seconds), and sixth place in the triple jump (42’11.50). Only the two two finishers in regional competitions qualify for state.
Wheeler and Drake competed in the 110 and 100 hurdle races.
Congratulations to these three athletes for qualifying for regionals and to SRHS track and field for a strong season.
