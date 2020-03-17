On Monday night, the City of Kaufman approved a declaration of local disaster that prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people in city limits.
All organized youth baseball and soccer leagues are postponed. City Hall doors will remain locked during the business day. Utility customers are encouraged to make payments by mail, dropbox, telephone or online payments.
Those requiring meetings with Kaufman police will have a phone number posted on the front door of City Hall to call. Police offers will escort visitors in.
All non-essential municipal court activities are postponed at the discretion of the municipal judge.
Utility customers who can demonstrate hardship, such as a loss of job, related to the pandemic will be afforded “extreme latitude in keeping your account current,” City Manager Mike Slye wrote in a notice. Utilities will not be shut off for those customers.
The current city declaration does not limit or restrict current business or restaurant activity at this time.
On Monday, President Donald Trump and members of his Coronavirus task force recommended avoiding groups of more than 10 people.
Those suggested restrictions have filtered down to the local level, as well.
The city of Kaufman and school district have cancelled their Family Fun Night on Thursday, March 26. Kaufman schools are currently on spring break this week and will remain out for another week through April 3.
St. Ann’s Catholic Church has cancelled its Lenten fish fry dinners. While many local churches are still holding services, some have cancelled Sunday worship, or they’re moving to hosting primarily webcasts of their services.
The Kaufman County Library announced its closure starting March 18, although staffers are trying to arrange curbside pickup.
