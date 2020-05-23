On May 11, Ruby Martinez was named the Case Smith Memorial Student of the Year at Norman Junior High School in Kaufman. There were 14 Student of the Year finalists: Kevin Edwards, Jeremy Elliott, Conner Hetmer, Madelyn Kinney, Aren Lam, Briana Leal, Almadelia Mondragon, Sarah Monzingo, Rebecca Solomon, Hannah Starwalt, Ruby Martinez, Logan Thomas, Hazel Torres, and Ashton Wrenn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.