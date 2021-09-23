It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we share the unexpected passing of Russell “Trent” Harris (Rusty), 57, on August 16, 2021, at his home in Seattle Washington. His school peers knew him as “Rusty.”
Trent was born on January 26, 1964, in Dallas, TX, to Robert “Bob” Harris and Carol Miller. After graduating from Kaufman High School in 1982, Trent furthered his love for interior design at The Arts Institutes, graduating with an Associates of Applied Arts – Interior Design. In his own words, “Since I can recall, I’ve been designing houses. At eleven, my Dad introduced me to graph paper and its meaning and I was off like a shot. Sitting in front of the TV at our ironing board designing for such illustrious clients as Andy Griffith and Erika Kane from All My Children. Making detailed schedules for my relations’ houses from my only resource…the Sears Catalog. The rest is as they say…”
Andy Warhol said, “The idea is not to live forever but to create something that will.” Trent ignited a perpetual light in the hearts of all who crossed his path. Aside from being a remarkably talented interior designer, who would often rearrange furniture or décor when he visited; Trent was irresistibly charismatic, with a brilliant mind, and an infectious laugh (that we will forever hear echoing down the hallway). Trent built an incredibly beautiful life with his loving partner of seventeen years, Tony Balquin.
Trent is preceded in death by his mother Carol Miller, grandparents Weldon and Lois Russell, Homer and Lela Harris, Uncle Donald Harris, Aunt Billie Seis, and nephew Taylor Harris, all of Mesquite Tx. He is survived by his father Bob Harris and wife Gail of Kaufman, Tx brother Matthew Harris of Minnesota, sister Courtney Perry and husband Charleton of Austin, Tx, sister Shelly Kasper and husband Eric of Forney, Tx, sister Laura Melton and husband James Jared of Kaufman, Tx, Aunt Janice George of Pearland, Tx, and Uncle Bill Russell and wife Pam Russell of Mesquite, Tx, along with three nieces, and eight nephews and a slue of great nieces and nephews.
The family leaves you with this. Be the things, you loved most about the people who are gone (unknown author).
Until we meet again.
1 Thessalonians 4:14
