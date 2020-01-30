The Kaufman Lions Club will have three sessions to sign up youth for the 2020 baseball season.
Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 1. Another session is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6. The final session is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 15. All sign up sessions will be held at American National Bank of Texas in Kaufman.
