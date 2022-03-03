The Kaufman FFA Ag Mechanics showed their projects during another chilly weekend at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Students loaded their projects into the show barn on the evening of Feb. 25 and were up early Feb. 26 to show their projects to judges and other attendees.
There were over 600 projects at the show, Kaufman had nine projects. Students who received a blue ribbon for their project are as follows:
Kason Cooksey for his reverse flow smoker with griddle.
Caden Jones for his reverse flow smoker.
Abygale Stiefer for her metal chimea.
Cassandra Gonzalez for her picnic table with hibachi grill.
Jocelyn Coronado for her combination Santa Maria grill and griddle.
Alejandro Castillo for his fire pit with grill.
Cheyenne Howell for her metal bench.
Katie Jouett for her show supplies/feed pan panel hanger.
Cannon Carter and Robert Olivares showed their fire pit with grill and received a red ribbon.
Congrats to these students on their accomplishments.
