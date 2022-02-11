On Jan. 29, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 6:20 p.m. in reference to an eight-year-old child, Zayden Worley, being shot in the head on County Road 2911.
Deputies responded to the residence and upon arrival observed the child on the back porch with subjects attempting life saving measures.
It was reported that the child was on the back porch when a stray bullet from a wooded area struck the child.
Investigators immediately began searching the area and speaking with neighbors. There were three juveniles at the residence alone when the shooting happened.
The child passed away at Children’s Hospital in Dallas. An autopsy was conducted by Southwestern Institute on Forensic Science in Dallas.
A search warrant for the property was issued by Henderson County Judicial District 392nd Judge Scott McKee.
Investigators have continuously worked this case and the physical evidence recovered from the scene and autopsy show the initial report of how this happened is not possible.
Investigators have followed the physical evidence and witness statements and the 14-year-old brother is now in custody for the offense of murder.
The sheriff’s office is being assisted in the investigation by the Henderson County Attorney’s Office, Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers, Texas State Game Wardens, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and Child Protective Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.