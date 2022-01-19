Funeral service for Ida Catherine Dishinger, age 76, of Kaufman, Texas was held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 18 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Kaufman, Texas. Interment followed the service at Kaufman City Cemetery. A Rosary Service was held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Jan. 17 at Anderson Clayton Funeral Home in Kaufman, Texas. Ida Catherine Dishinger passed away January 12th, 2022.
Ida was born on September 21st, 1945, to Albert Joseph Gray and Ida Elizabeth (Hill) Gray in Chaptico, Maryland. She married William H. Dishinger Jr. on November 30th, 1963. Ida was a Healthcare Bookkeeper and enjoyed going to church. In her free time Ida liked to gamble, sit in her rocking chair on the front porch, and shop. She was a people person and loved the company of her dog Babygirl.
Ida Catherine Dishinger is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren with one on the way, nine brothers and sisters, along with numerous nieces and nephews, extended family members, and friends. Ida is preceded in death by her husband William H. Dishinger Jr parents Albert and Ida Elizabeth (Hill) Gray.
