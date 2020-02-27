Two candidates, Emily Norwood and Terry Crow, are challenging incumbent Mike Hunt in the Republican primary for the Precinct 1 seat on the Kaufman County Commission.
Norwood said she wants to increase the diversity on the commission and represent voters who don’t have a voice. She also wants to more carefully watch the county budget, and says the county currently spends too much on travel and training for county staffers.
“County business can stay in the county,” she said. “Those are taxpayer dollars being used. Our county tax dollars should go to very good use, yet they are being spent on frivolous things.”
Mike Hunt, the incumbent commissioner for three years, said he has started to address the needs of the precinct, which include 70 miles of paved roads out of the 200 miles of roadways in the precinct.
“The Precinct 1 crew is committed to doing what they can to achieve our goals,” he said. While commissioners are known for their work on roads, they also have to deal with tax rates, issuing bonds, personnel, and work with other county officials and departments.
“We’ve made tremendous strides with the poor farm and upgrades to the fairgrounds,” Hunt said. He’s also worked to improve waste collection and recycling services in the county, partnering with the City of Kaufman to run the convenience center in town. As a commissioner, a good part of his first term was learning the job and setting up a maintenance schedule for the roads, Hunt said. A second term in the office would let him build on that experience and achieve more for county residents.
As a county commissioner, Norwood said she would work for the people. “They don’t work for you,” she said, noting that she would bring resiliency and a tough work ethic to the job. Norwood is a family mediation specialist who said she would bring a collaborative approach to commission meetings.
“We need a change for the better,” she said.
Terry Crow did not respond to a request for an interview.
The salary for county commissioners is $75,717, according to the 2020 Kaufman County budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.