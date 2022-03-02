Carla Ruth McWha (Reeves), 65, of Terrell, Tx went to be with her Lord on February 2, 2022. Carla was born on October 19, 1956 to Gilbert and Hazel Reeves in Houston, Tx. She moved to Price, Tx in 1971, and attended Carlisle High School. There she exuded school pride as a Drum Major and an editor of the yearbook, followed by a graduation, with honor, in 1975.
On December 27, 1996, Carla married Gray McWha, and they spent a loving 25 years together. Carla was the Operations Manager for the Residency Program at Baylor Scott & White of Garland. While there, she earned her credentials as a Certified Professional Medical Coder, and spent some time at Trinity Valley Community College.
After 17 years of hard work & dedication she retired. After which, Carla enjoyed what made her the happiest, her family and grandbabies. She loved to cook and try out new recipes.
Carla was admired for her armadillo eggs, various banana puddings, gumbo, but everyone's favorite was her twice baked potatoes. Carla also had a huge heart for her community. She was a member of the American Legion, Post 165 in Kaufman, Tx, where she was the Treasurer. She was also the President of the Ladies Auxiliary at the VFW. Both her and her husband spent many hours organizing fundraisers, planning veteran and family events, and even rode their Harley as part of the American Legion Riders Club.
Carla was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. Those left to cherish her precious memory, are, husband Gray McWha, son Brad Lowery, daughters Michele Hammack and husband Chris, Shawna Sharp and husband Chase, grandchildren Nicholas Achterberg, Kyler Sharp, Jacie Sharp, brother, Allen Reeves and wife Brenda and numerous family and friends who will miss her dearly.
A memorial will be held at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home in Kaufman, Tx on Saturday, March 12, at 2:00 in the afternoon. In lieu of flowers, Carla would be honored for donations to be made to any children’s or veteran’s fundraiser.
