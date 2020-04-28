Joy H. Kornegay, 90, of Scurry, Texas went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2020, in Grapevine.
Joy was born on Jan. 19, 1930 to Willie and Velma Hearne in Dallas. She grew up in Dallas, graduating from Adamson High School and then went to Baylor University.
Joy married Cecil H. Kornegay on Sept. 9, 1949 at Cliff Temple Baptist Church in Dallas, and they were married a loving 53 years before he passed away on Oct. 25, 2002.
As a stay-at-home mother, she did bolster the family's income using various means. For a while, she reupholstered sofas, chairs, etc. Another favorite pastime was raising Nubian dairy goats. She sold goat milk, made cheeses, buttermilk, ice cream and many more items. She spent time gardening and canned a lot of fruits and vegetables. She enjoyed teaching Sunday school when her children were young, visiting local nursing homes, and being a cheerful resident piano player. Joy enjoyed playing hymns for others. She ministered on a volunteer basis to four different nursing homes after her husband passed away. Taking her keyboard and devotional magazines, she would spend many hours visiting the residents and showing them that they were not forgotten.
She loves people, and will call certain ones her "daughter-in-love" or "son-in-love,” such as Donna Fabel and Doug Rauch, her niece and nephew, whom she took under her wings after her only sister, Natalie, passed away.
As a lifelong Texan, she had a heart as big as Texas. Joy has shown so much love and compassion, and lives up to her name. Her parents, husband and siblings Victor Hearne, Natalie Rauch and Herb Hearne preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughters Susan K. Wilson and husband Richard of Grand Prairie, Joy J. Davis of Grapevine, Velma A. Kornegay of Scurry and Florence R. Donawho of Pipe Creek; sons Cecil H. Kornegay, Jr. of Cleburne and David W. Kornegay and wife Hilary of Corsicana.
She also is survived by her grandchildren, Sara Dillon, Carrie Dillon, Robin Dillon and husband Brandon Etzel, Roger Dillon, Robert Kornegay and wife Shawna, Troy Davis, Brandon Kornegay, Ashley Echols and husband Larry, Amanda Payne and husband Travis, Emily Snyder and husband Mathew, Justin Kornegay, Dusty Kornegay, Jennifer Kornegay, Katie Kornegay and Michelle Kornegay; and great-grandchildren Emma Kornegay, Jillian Kornegay, Savannah Echols, Breck Echols, Christopher Snyder, William Snyder and Michael Snyder; numerous extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
Graveside services were held on Wednesday, April 29, at Wilson Chapel Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.