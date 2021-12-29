Roby Marie Lester Johnson, 94, was born July 24, 1927 in Wills Point, TX, the daughter of Sam and Lida Coleman Lester. Roby passed away on December 15, 2021 in Dallas, TX.
She attended her grade school years at Cedar Grove and graduated from Wills Point High School in 1944. Roby worked many jobs over the years, Eubanks Hardware and Funeral Home and Van Zandt Livestock Commission in Wills Point, Pollack Paper Company and retired from Dal-Tile with over 20 years as payroll clerk and shipping department dispatcher in Dallas.
She was also very active in the PTA of Dallas ISD. She married Billy Alvis Johnson and they lived in Dallas until 1970 when they moved to their ranch in the Warsaw Community. She was treasurer of the Mt. Olive Cemetery Association for nearly 25 years. Always full of energy, Roby was quick to help others in their needs. She enjoyed hand work and did it constantly rather than watching TV, winning many awards at the State Fair of Texas for her various projects.
Roby was a member of the Lydia Ladies Bible Study group and a member of the Grays' Prairie Baptist Church. Roby is survived by her son, Stephen Johnson of Lubbock, Texas; sister-in-law, Linda Johnson of Balch Springs, Texas and a cousin, Rebecca Hardy of Wills Point, Texas. Roby is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; son, John; sister Catherine Lester; and brothers, Coleman and Leon Lester.
Services were held at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home on Dec. 18 and interment followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.