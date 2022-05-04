Kaufman’s varsity boys doubles team of Eli Frosch and Cody Hunter brought home bronze medals from the UIL state tennis tournament which took place on April 26 through April 27 at the Annemarie Tennis Center in San Antonio.
Frosch and Hunter won their quarterfinal match in straight sets over a team from Argyle High School. The match scores were 7-5 and 6-1.
Then, in the semifinals, Frosch and Hunter squared off against the defending state champions team of Drew Gonzales and Tate Murphy from Wimberley High School. Gonzales and Murphy defeated Frosch and Hunter in straight sets by a count of 6-1 and 6-1. Note: Gonzales and Murphy would later win their second straight state title in the 4A boys doubles division.
By making the semifinals, Frosch and Hunter were rewarded with their bronze medals.
Also, the Kaufman doubles team of Cristian Gutierrez and Kayden Lengacher earned an invitation to the state tennis tournament. In the quarterfinals, Gutierrez and Lengacher lost a tough three set match to a team from Dumas High School by a count of 1-6, 6-1, and 6-4.
