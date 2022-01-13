Scurry-Rosser ISD announced that all Scurry-Rosser ISD campuses will be closed on Friday, January 14 and Tuesday, January 18. Monday is a holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and campuses were already scheduled to be closed. The district made the decision to close the campuses due to the rapidly increasing COVID cases and staffing shortages.
Currently scheduled extra-curricular activities will continue as scheduled unless students are contacted by their coach or sponsor that tell them otherwise.
The district will continue to clean their facilities to ensure the safety of their staff and students upon their return on Wednesday, January 19.
