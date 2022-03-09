Bruce Thompson, age 76, passed away in his sleep January 18, 2022 at home. He was born February 11th, 1945.
He was preceded in death by parents Marion and Alice (Anderson) Thomson; wife, Sarah Ann; three brothers and five sisters. He is survived by one brother Michael Thomson (Pequot lakes, MN) Daughter Sarah Marie Burcham (Corsicana Tx) threegrandchildren (Sarah N, Micheal and Christina) and 6 great grandchildren (Sarah R, Ethan, Kaylee, Thomas, Alivia and Christian)
Bruce was a Veteran of the US ARMY. He was retired and spent all of his time with his family. He will be greatly missed.
There will be a day of remembrance on Saturday, April 10, at Lake Ray Hubbard, after a flag presentation at the Kaufman American Legion Post 165.
Contact Sarah Dixon (Scurry, TX) for the exact time.
