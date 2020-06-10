May and June is always a busy time for a community newspaper. There are end-of-school events, Memorial Day commemorations, and graduations.
This year, that got boiled down to drive-by events for the end of the year, and some new versions of graduation ceremonies.
We honored Memorial Day at home.
I was pleased to be asked to a graduation reception at First Baptist Church in Kaufman for graduating seniors from Kaufman, Crandall, Forney, Scurry-Rosser, and some other schools. Held outside in the church’s pretty grove, the grads had a table or pop-up tent with their school and senior pictures, and some had banners announcing their future plans. These bright kids are joining the U.S. Air Force and attending Texas A&M, University of Texas, Dallas Baptist University, and other schools. We waved at the grads instead of shaking hands and giving hugs, but it felt good to be outside on a sunny summer day. They are all so bright and talented – it seems as if our future will be in good hands.
•••
Covering our three local graduation ceremonies this week, one word kept cropping up in all of the events: resiliency.
Sometimes I like to look up the definition of a word, just to see if it means what I think it does. According to Webster’s Ninth Collegiate, resilience is the capability of a strained body to recover its size and shape after deformation caused especially by compressive stress. The second definition is an ability to recover from or adjust easily to misfortune or change.
Well yes, that about covers what these kids have faced since they were born in 2001 and 2002.
What times they have faced. I could empathize with the Crandall salutatorian who said she doesn’t like change. I imagine, being a bright student and working hard her senior year, dealing with a pandemic just wasn’t on her to-do list.
But the resiliency kicks in, and she continued her studies, as did her classmates. Way to go, graduates. I hope you all go far.
•••
The food distribution last week at Kaufman High School was an impressive event. Hundreds of cars lined up to receive boxes of food from the North Texas Food Bank. I passed out some copies of the Herald, and everyone was polite and friendly.
OK, there was one jerk who sped through the line without stopping, then got mad when he was asked to fill out the form asking how many people were being fed in his household.
But there is always one person who has to be difficult, right? I believe it’s better to focus on the hundreds who were kind.
Thanks for reading.
