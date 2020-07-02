Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order today which will require all Texans to wear a face covering in counties that have 20 or more cases of COVID-19, with some exceptions. This order, GA-29, goes into effect at 12:01 p.m. on July 3. Also going into effect at the same time is a proclamation issued by Abbott, which amends Order GA-28. This proclamation will allow mayors and county judges to restrict groups and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people.
According to the orders made by Abbot, the exceptions to Executive Order GA-29 are as follows:
"1. any person younger than 10 years of age;
2. any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a
face covering;
3. any person while the person is consuming food or drink, or is seated at a
restaurant to eat or drink;
4. any person while the person is (a) exercising outdoors or engaging in
physical activity outdoors, and (b) maintaining a safe distance from other
people not in the same household;
5. any person while the person is driving alone or with passengers who are
part of the same household as the driver;
6. any person obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the face
covering for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access
to the face, such as while visiting a bank or while obtaining a personal care service involving the face, but only to the extent necessary for the
temporary removal;
7. any person while the person is in a swimming pool, lake, or similar body
of water;
8. any person who is voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poli watcher, or
actively administering an election, but wearing a face covering is strongly
encouraged;
9. any person who is actively providing or obtaining access to religious
worship, but wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged;
10. any person while the person is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an
audience; or
11. any person in a county (a) that meets the requisite criteria promulgated by
the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) regarding
minimal cases of COVID-19, and (b) whose county judge has
affirmatively opted-out of this face-covering requirement by filing with
TDEM the required face-covering attestation form—provided, however,
that wearing a face covering is highly recommended, and every county is
strongly encouraged to follow these face-covering standards.
Not excepted from this face-covering requirement is any person attending a protest or demonstration involving more than 10 people and who is not practicing safe social distancing of six feet from other people not in the same household. TDEM shall maintain on its website a list of counties that are not subject to this."
