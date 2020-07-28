A man was allegedly shot by his brother during an argument early Tuesday morning in Windmill Farms. The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 1:20 a.m. when the caller reported his brother shot him in the hand. The suspect was identified as Shawn Garland, 21, of Forney. The shooting took place in the 3000 block of Granite Rock.
During the argument between the brothers, the suspect retrieved a gun and discharged it in the residence several times before striking the victim in the hand. The victim’s girlfriend and 12-month-old child were in the same room. After the victim was shot, the girlfriend fled with the child to another room. It is reported the suspect pursued them and pointed a gun to the head of both the girlfriend and child before fleeing the residence; neither were injured in the assault.
Garland left the house on foot, and with the assistance of the Forney Police Department, he was located and taken into custody without incident. Garland was taken to the Kaufman County Jail and on Tuesday was awaiting arraignment on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim of the shooting was transported to Baylor Hospital in Dallas with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been treated and released.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at (469) 376-4500.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at
www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.
