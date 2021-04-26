Patti J. Godwin, 78, of Kaufman went to be with the Lord on April 21, 2021.
Patti was born on April 13, 1943 to Clyde and Grace Cooper in Kaufman. She has lived in Kaufman her whole life, going to school here and graduating from Kaufman High School.
Patti worked for Texas Instruments a few years before working for the Kaufman County Tax Office. She retired from the county and began working for Flowerfields in Terrell delivering flowers. Patti loved to spend time gardening in her flower beds, traveling, dancing and shopping. Her most precious time was spent with her family.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Patti had been a member of Southside Baptist Church in Kaufman.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Charles Wilson Cooper, Donald Wayne Cooper, Nita Sue Cooper, Rebecca Estes and George Mack Cooper.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter Emily Brea of Temple, granddaughters Isabella and Sophia Brea, and sister Jenell McKinney and husband John. Numerous extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.
The family held a Celebration of Life gathering and service on Sunday, April 25, at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home.
