James Richard Coker, 66, of Denton, Texas passed away on Aug. 1, 2020.
James was born on Feb. 2, 1954 to A. T. and Mary Evelyne Tarpley Coker in Kaufman, Texas. Jim graduated from Kaufman High School in 1972. He worked for Otis Engineering for 25 years and most recently for Andrews Corporation for numerous years until he retired. Jim loved to sing and play guitar and did so often. His personality and voice were large and he could "bring down the house" when he sang the country and western songs he loved.
His parents and one nephew, Peter Warren Coker, preceded him in death. Those left to cherish his memory are daughters Stacey Adkins of Katy, Texas and Katrina Breitreiter and husband Joseph of Austin, Texas; grandchildren Alyssa, Madelaine and Trevor Adkins; siblings Patricia Coker Shaw and husband W.T. Shaw of Kaufman, Robert Coker of Bullard, Thomas Coker of Kaufman and Mark Coker and wife Laurie of Winston, Salem, North Carolina; together with numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
The family has scheduled a visitation on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at the Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, in Lone Oak Cemetery.
