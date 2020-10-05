Congratulations to the first 2021 graduate of Gary Campbell High School, Joshua Bull. Joshua graduated as an At-Home learner and earned two full credits in 6 weeks to make this possible. He plans on taking a gap year and working before going to college. Presenting his with his diploma is Principal Cindy Fowler of Gary Campbell High School.
