Campbell HS grad

Joshua Bull is the first graduate this year from Gary Campbell High School and received his diploma from Principal Cindy Fowler. 

Congratulations to the first 2021 graduate of Gary Campbell High School, Joshua Bull. Joshua graduated as an At-Home learner and earned two full credits in 6 weeks to make this possible. He plans on taking a gap year and working before going to college. Presenting his with his diploma is Principal Cindy Fowler of Gary Campbell High School. 

Tags

