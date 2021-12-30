The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Denton Police Department, and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of the suspects responsible for the theft of 64 firearms from Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL), All State Pawn, located at 1116 S. Woodrow Lane, Denton, Texas.
On Dec. 15 in the early morning, two unidentified males gained access to the south side of the premises by destroying multiple layers of the buildings outside the structure. Surveillance video shows that once inside the property one suspect begins to gather firearms that were being stored in the rear of the building, while the second suspect backs a white Ford Fusion (2015-2017) up to an adjacent parking lot to receive the firearms from the suspect inside.
“Recovering these firearms quickly before additional crimes are committed remains a top priority for ATF,” said ATF Dallas Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey C Boshek II. “We are asking the public to please let authorities know if you recognize these individuals.”
Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.
The reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF, in which NSSF matches ATF rewards in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearms industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.
ATF is the lead federal law enforcement agency with jurisdiction involving firearms and violent crimes and regulates the firearm industry. More information about ATF and its programs is available at www.atf.gov.
