Amy Fowler, who has worked for the Kaufman Herald since 2011, is the new publisher of the weekly newspaper.
Fowler started in advertising sales and is now known to many as the publication’s advertising director.
Melanie Mazur, who joined the Herald staff a year ago as publisher, will remain as managing editor.
“I am thrilled to be leading the Herald into a new era,” Fowler said. “I know our advertisers and subscribers like to walk into our office and see someone they know.”
She will head up a staff comprised of office manager Wendy Perkins; reporter Sam Harmon, who also handles the Herald layout, and Mazur.
“These are challenging times for local newspapers, but we have survived challenging times for 136 years,” Fowler said. “I think we will emerge stronger and provide new ways of delivering news and advertising to our readers.”
