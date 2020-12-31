Carl Wayne Dagley, Sr., 66, of Scurry, TX passed away on December 18, 2020. Carl was born on November 21, 1954 to Claude Luther Dagley and Opal Ofeal Cox in Dallas, TX.
Carl grew up in Terrell and graduated from Terrell High School. He moved to Scurry in 1981 and raised his family there. Carl worked for Terrell Police Department and Kaufman Sheriff's office for about 15 years before joining the United States Postal Service in 1985. He worked for the postal service for 24 years before retiring in 2009.
Carl spent time fishing with his boys, spending time with his grandkids and playing 42 at church. Carl was a devoted member of the LaPrada Church of Christ. He also was an outdoors man; taking care of his chickens, raising cattle, tending to his bees, and working on his tractor. Carl had a good sense of humor and could put a smile on everybody's face.
Carl married Pamela Dagley on December 27, 1999 and spent a loving 20 years together. He loved to kid Pamela and make her laugh every day. Carl was a big hearted, giving person who can make everybody feel important. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Uncle.
His parents and brother Claude Earl Dagley preceded him in death.
Those left to cherish his memory are: wife Pamela of Scurry, TX; sons: Carl Wayne Dagley, Jr. and wife Amanda of Haslett, TX, Chad Dagley of Corinth, TX and Chantz Dagley and wife Michelle of Scurry, TX; daughters Missy Marek and husband Cody of Rosenberg, TX and Natalie Dozier of Scurry, TX; grandchildren: Bailey Dagley, Trampus Marek, Chance Dagley, Trinity Dagley, Audrey Dagley, Liam Dagley and Bradon Moss; sisters Marquleta Westrook and husband Aldon of Rising Star, TX and Melissa Moore and husband Larry of Forney, TX; sister-in law Sharon Dagley of Kaufman, TX; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, extended family, friends and his precious dog "Jack" who will miss him dearly.
Services were held on Wednesday, December 23, at Parker-Ashworth Funeral Home and interment followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery.
