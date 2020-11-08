Thanks to victories over state-ranked teams from Lindale High School and Anna High School, the Kaufman tennis team will now advance to the regional finals and is 21-2 overall for the season.
The regional final playoff round was scheduled to take place at Forney High School on Nov. 9. Kaufman’s opponents in the regional finals will come from state ranked Wills Point High School. The prize for the winner in the regional final playoff round will be a trip to the UIL State Final Four in College Station, Texas on the campus of Texas A&M University. The regional finals will start at 10 a.m. on Nov. 9 at Forney High School.
In the regional semi-final playoff round on Nov. 6, the Kaufman tennis team defeated Anna High School by a match score of 10-2. In girls doubles play, Kaufman got important victories from the teams of Emily James/Yadira Rodriguez and Makayla Mays/Emily Rodriguez. In boys’ doubles action, Kaufman earned solid victories from the teams of Cristian Gutierrez/Kayden Lengacher and Eli Frosch/Cody Hunter. Also, in mixed doubles, the Lions received a key victory from the team of Phoenix Johnson/Amanda Hasbell.
Then, in singles play, the Lions got victories from Carlos Nunez, Cristian Gutierrez, Eli Frosch, Cody Hunter, and Kayden Lengacher. These victories in singles action secured the overall win for the Lions. The MVP on this day for Kaufman was Cristian Gutierrez. Also, the Low Scorer Award for Kaufman went to Eli Frosch who surrendered just two games in his singles match.
In the regional quarterfinal playoff round on Nov. 3, Kaufman battled past a tough Lindale team by the match score of 10-6. After the doubles matches, Lindale led by a match score of 4-3.
However, Kaufman would soon take command thanks to some dominating performances in singles action. Some huge victories in singles action for Kaufman were registered by Yadira Rodriguez, Emily Rodriguez, Cristian Gutierrez, Makayla Mays, and Cody Hunter. Overall, on this day, Kaufman would win seven of nine singles matches vs. Lindale. MVP’s on this day for Kaufman were Cristian Gutierrez and Makayla Mays for winning matches in both singles and doubles.
