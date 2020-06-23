Four Kaufman County courthouse employees have tested positive for COVID-19. These employees have been quarantined and are at home, the county announced on Monday.
The Kaufman County Courthouse is open with the following guidelines and safe practices in place.
• Increased frequency of cleaning practices, including sanitation of all high-traffic areas
• Six-foot social distancing measures
•Employees are monitored for COVID-19 symptoms and not allowed to work if exhibiting symptoms
•Appropriate personal protection equipment is made available for all employees and visitors.
More information regarding courts is at the following link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1B-dOmMy9UqL1wce9-iFYbaCoGKWB6IZh/view
