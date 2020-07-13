The Gastonia-Scurry Special Utility District has closed its office until Aug. 3 after two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The district announced the closure on its website on July 9.
Anyone who has been at the office in the past three to five weeks could have been exposed to the virus, the statement read.
The office will be cleaned and sanitized during the closure, and the district board will not meet in July. District services are still available by leaving a message at (972) 452-3388.
The district serves customers in rural areas near Scurry, Kaufman, Crandall and Talty.
