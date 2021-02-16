A
The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy Kaufman ISD

A big congratulations to the latest early graduate of Gary Campbell High School, Chad Badgett. Chad has plans to attend atrade school before entering the workforce.“We are proud of Chad, and we expect great things from him in the future,” said Cindy Fowler, Gary Campbell High School principal.

