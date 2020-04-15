Billy Mack Polley, 84, of Scurry, Texas went to be with the Lord on April 12, 2020.
Billy was born on Sept. 3, 1935, to Curtis and Mary E. Polley in Midway, Texas. Billy went to school down in Midway but has lived in the Scurry area for 70 years. He worked for federal agencies, and then he worked for Dallas ISD for 26 years before retiring.
Billy married Margie Polley on Jan. 11, 1958, and they spent a loving 54 years together before she passed away in August 2013. He loved working with cattle and worked as a farmer and cattle manager for John Burt. He spent time gardening and watching old westerns.
Billy was a member of the New Harvest Baptist Church. His wife and three sisters, Katherine Ficky, Mary West and Zelma Scott, preceded him in death. Those left to cherish his memory are sons Billy Keith Polley and wife Edith of Scurry, Rusty Polley of Rowlett and Stacey Polley and wife Crissy of Scurry; daughters Gail Lathem of Scurry and Tammy Self and husband Kenneth of Terrell; brother Robert Polley and wife Wilma of Scurry; sisters Betty Lee of Winnsboro and Wanda Hopkins and husband Stanley of Combine, Judy Thomas of Ennis, Carolyn Rubel and husband Calvin of Ballinger, and Nancy Lott and husband Daniel of Independence, Kansas.
He also is survived by 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.