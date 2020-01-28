Scurry-Rosser defeats Blooming Grove

The Scurry-Rosser High School boys basketball team defeated Blooming Grove last week, followed by a loss to Eustace.
In the Blooming Grove victory on Jan. 21, Gunner Hill scored the game-high 21 points, including an impressive five three-point shots.
Terrell Blanton scored 12 points, with three dunks. Jaxon Jones made 11 points, including nine points from treys. Christian Lopez made seven points, and Garrett Hill sank two treys for six points.
"Our boys played a fantastic game on both ends of the floor,” said Coach James Hill. “It was a solid team effort with tons of energy."
The Wildcats played Eustace on Jan. 24, taking a tough 36-57 loss.
Jones was the high scorer with nine points, including two three-pouint baskets. Blanton scored eight points, as did Gunner Hill, who made two three-point shots. Tanner Vaughan scored six points, Jacob Holbrook five, and Lopez and Garrett Hill each sank a freethrow.
Both the boys and girls teams will play on the road Friday night in Mildred, with home games on Tuesday against Kemp.
