Texas Health Resources announced Tuesday that all outpatient elective and non-essential surgeries will be postponed starting Thursday, Jan. 7.
“We anticipate continuing this pause until further notice,” THR said in a statement. The non-profit group operates the hospital in Kaufman, as well as 23 other hospitals in North Texas.
“The prevalence of COVID-19 positive patients has caused a severe stress on inpatientand emergency department bed capacity and staffing resources,” the statement continued.
“This, along with record numbers of COVID-19 positive cases in our communities, demands that our hospitals initiate their surge plans to accommodate the increased volume. If you have questions about an upcoming procedure, please contact your doctor for more information.”
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Kaufman County has 8,125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Jan. 4. There are an estimated 475 active cases.
There have been 125 fatalities in the county reported from the virus, and an estimated 8,813 people recovered.
Statewide, there are 15,976 new confirmed cases, and 52 newly reported fatalities.
