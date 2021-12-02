Join the Kaufman County Vetereans Memorial Park and Wreaths Across America to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom.
At 11 a.m. on Dec. 18, Wreaths Across America will be at Kaufman County Veterans Memorial Park to remember and honor our veterans through the laying of remembrance wreaths on the graves of our country's fallen heroes and the act of saying the name of each and every veteran aloud.
Please help our location lay wreaths at as many graves as possible by visiting https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/166936/Overview/?relatedId=0.
If you would like to volunteer to participate in the wreath laying ceremony, please click the “volunteer” button next to the cemetery name on the website listed above.
The Kaufman County Veterans Memorial Park and Wreaths Across America would like to thank everyone for their support.
