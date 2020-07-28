Pearl Marie Renfro McCollom
Pearl Marie Renfro McCollom passed away at the age of 99 on July 14, 2020. She was surrounded by loved ones at her home in Scurry, Texas.
Pearl was born in Oklahoma City on April 17, 1921 to George William Renfro and Eunice Annie Thomas. She was married to Tonie Lee McCollom by her father, the Rev. George Renfro, on June 8, 1938. Pearl and Tonie were sharecroppers in Nobility, Texas. She lived in Texas most of her life except for 18 years when she lived in Bell Gardens, Calif. There she raised her children and worked on an assembly line for California Vegetable Concentrate for five years.
In 1970 they moved back to their home state of Texas. Pearl was a dedicated mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was known by most as “Nanny.”
She was an incredibly hard worker, a wonderful cook and loved her family and friends with all the energy of her soul. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughter Margaret Elaine McCollom McCann, son in law Paul James McCann of Whittier, Calif. and son Larry Lee McCollom of Scurry.
She also is survived by seven grandchildren, Rhonda McCollom and Myles Foreman of Allen, Texas, Richard McCollom and wife Traci of Scurry, Scott McCollom and Amy Chandler, Amanda Albert and husband Steven of Trenton, Texas, Ticia McCollom and husband Kevin Leach of Edgewood, Texas, Jeffrey McCann of Whittier, Calif. and Kimberly McCann Peeler and husband Steven of Murrieta, Calif. She also is survived by 22 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren.
She had so many that she loved as her own. Very special to her were granddaughter in love, Melissa Adkins and her son.
She was preceded in death by her husband Tonie, a great great grandson Easton McCollom and all of her siblings, Joe Lee Leonard, Vina Renfro Bangs, Roy Renfro, Denver Renfro, George Webster Renfro, Ruthie Mae Renfro Bunch, Carl Renfro, Leslie Renfro, Laverne Renfro, Kenneth Renfro, LV Renfro and Jimmy Dee Renfro.
Services were held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Parker Ashworth Funeral Home in Kaufman. Interment followed at Wilson Chapel Cemetery. The eulogy was given by Janay Marie Peeler Petty. Special music was presented by Paige Albert and Janay Petty, Katie Perkins and Rebecca Peeler.
Pallbearers were Steven Albert, Kevin Leach, Nicholas Briggs, Tony Zambrano, Justin McCollom, Steven Chandler, Aaron Chandler and Laine Albert.
Honorary Pallbearers were Rick McCollom, Scott McCollom, Jeff McCann, Myles Foreman, Craig Harris, Cody McCollom, Jacob McCann, Chris McCann, Nicholas McCann, Michael Petty, Samuel Perkins, Bryan Irwin, and Matthew Smith.
