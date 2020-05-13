Talking with a few members of the Class of 2020 from Kaufman High School was fun this week.
They are in the middle of unsure times. They haven’t seen their classmates in two months, and they will have an untried version of a graduation ceremony on June 6. Those who are attending college are not even sure if classes will start in person this fall.
But they’re getting a ceremony! The three young men I spoke with were pleased they are at least having that.
I’ve covered a lot of graduations over the years, and talking with these bright guys reminded me of my own son’s big day in 2018. He didn’t want to go through the ceremony, and I told him oh yes he was going.
Mine was so long ago, I don’t remember many of the details, honestly. But it was fun having my grandparents there, and I’m guessing there will be lots of grandparents who can’t attend this year, and that will be missed. Christian Rivera, the KHS salutatorian, said he has a big family, so trying to bring only four relatives will be a challenge.
For those of you who can’t make it this year, here’s a graduation speech in a nutshell: go out and change the world, because we need you to fix our mistakes.
Valedictorian speech in a nutshell: we will go out and change the world, because we are the best class ever.
Salutatorian speech in a nutshell: ditto.
My favorite ceremony was years ago at a little school in Colorado. The class decided they didn’t want a long ceremony. No official speaker, just a few comments from a handful of students, a slideshow with their baby and senior photos, they got their diplomas, and we were out of there in 45 minutes.
I was thrilled. But I was attending as a reporter, not a mom.
Anyway, I hope the Class of 2020 does go out and change the world, because we need all the help we can get right now. Good luck to all of these kids at our local high schools, and I hope they know how proud their hometowns are of their achievements.
Thanks for reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.