I just want to take a few minutes to congratulate Ellie Galan as she is preparing to run the 800-meter race on Thursday at the UIL UIL State Track and Field Meet at the University of Texas.
What an impressive achievement!
And next week, we have two KHS sophomores and six students from Crandall High School competing at the Texas High School Bass Association state tournament.
Wow! These kids have worked hard to get this far in their endeavors.
Actually, I know we're all working hard right now, but I need to take another second to thank my staff for some superlative work.
In the past month, our small crew has produced the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce directory, a new issue of our quarterly magazine Connecting Kaufman, special sections on the Kaufman Chamber Awards and the Best of Kaufman, on top of our usual weekly Herald coverage, and producing the Shopping Guide!
Oh, and there was a capital murder trial while our reporter was on leave, but we got that covered too. We're ready to have our reporter, Taylor Dunn, back next week, by the way!
And Michael Morrill keeps the sports coverage coming. If you don't know what's going on in Kaufman and Scurry-Rosser high schools sports, it's because you aren't reading! Elaine Frosch also has generously shared some great sports photos with us this year, all while she is finishing her senior year at Kaufman High School!
Thank you to freelancer Josh Mazur and editor Melanie Mazur (no relation - go figure!) for covering events for the past two weeks, and our wonderful Wendy Perkins for running the office and helping me stay sane, and Mark Donaldson for delivering all of these heavy issues!
Needless to say, I'm ready for my summer vacation!
And we appreciate all of you who read the paper and buy the ads so we can keep doing this every week.
Thanks for reading.
