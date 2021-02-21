What a wild winter week it has been! From school being cancelled to ice on the roads to sub-freezing temperatures, I'm tempted to ask if there's anything else we have to deal with!
But I know the answer can always be "Yes!"
So I'm not going to tempt fate by asking that.
I know after almost a year of lockdowns and Covid craziness, it's hard to stay at home for even longer, and mostly inside, no less! We're supposed to be enjoying some outside spring weather!
But that nice spring weather will arrive soon, we hope, and maybe we can start digging around in our yards again. In the meantime, my family and the Herald staff and I are staying home as much as we can. So if you call the office and we couldn't make it in, please leave us a message and we'll return calls as soon as we can. You can also email me at ads@kaufmanherald.com.
Stay safe, drive slowly and carefully, and we hope to see you soon!Thanks for reading.
