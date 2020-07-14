With the first round of results in the primary runoff reported in Kaufman County on Tuesday evening, Shelton Gibbs IV is leading Republican rival Chad Johnson with 2,605 votes, compared to Johnson’s 1,874.
The only other race in the Republican runoff is for chair of Precinct 14. Charlie Green is ahead with 78 votes, with Sandra Vatsis-Taylor garnering 53.
In the Democratic runoff, Royce West leads with 1,103 votes in the county's preliminary results for the U.S. Senate nomination, while MJ Hegar has 585.
In the Democratic race for state railroad commissioner, Chrysta Casteneda leads with 853 votes, while Roberto Alonzo has 806 votes.
The first round of runoff results was reported at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday. So far, Republican ballots cast totaled 4,484, compared to 1,697 Democratic ballots cast, with no non-partisan ballots in the early results.
