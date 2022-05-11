Lone Star CASA invites the public to join them at their annual Cars for CASA event benefitting children experiencing abuse in neglect in Rockwall and Kaufman Counties.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 15 at the Rockwall County Courthouse located at 1111 East Yellow Jacket Lane.
If interested in attending the event to display a car or help sponsor the event, visit https://lonestarcasa.org/events/cars-for-casa/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.