James David (JD) Collett from Scurry, is being inducted into the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund’s In Memory Program on Oct. 16, along with other Texas Vietnam veterans. The induction service will be held at the East Knoll of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial
Collett served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam war for four years as a E-5 Sergeant and received two Purple Hearts.
Collett passed away on Aug. 12, 2019 due to service related illness from the Vietnam War. He was married to his wife, Gail Collett, for 51 years. Gail is thrilled that her husband is being inducted into the In Memory Program. Gail said, “I am glad they are being recognized for what they did, the time they gave, and the lives that were given during the war.” Gail’s brother was also a Vietnam Veteran; she understands the toll that war takes on veterans and how it affects them years after they are home.
To watch the livestream of the event, visit the In Memory: Families of Vietnam Veterans Lost to Agent Orange and PTSD page on Facebook or visit www.vvmf.org/In-Memory-Program/In-Memory-Ceremony/.
