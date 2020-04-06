At approximately 4:45 pm on April 5, Kemp police officers were assisting the Mabank Police Department with a subject who barricaded themselves inside a unit at the Cottage Row Apartments. Upon entering and clearing the apartment, shots were fired from the ceiling. The shots, fired by the suspect, hit Sergeant Storey of the Kemp PD.
Storey was transported to UT Health East Texas in Gun Barrel City for surgery and is now in stable condition, according to an update posted on Facebook by the City of Kemp Police Department.
The Henderson Conty SWAT team, Kaufman PD, and the Texas Department of Public Safety provided assistance at the scene. A drone was utilized by the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and a helicopter was deployed by the Department of Public Safety.
The unidentified suspect was taken into custody after a lengthy standoff, and will be booked into jail by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.