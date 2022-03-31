Kaufman’s Daylon Dickerson and Vontrell Williams recently received some big basketball honors.
Dickerson was named All-State and All-Region while Williams was named All-Region by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
For the season, Dickerson averaged 18.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks. In the playoffs, Dickerson averaged 26 points and 10.5 rebounds.
Dickerson’s best game this season came against Mabank in the bi-district playoff round when he had 42 points (15 of 22 shooting from the floor, including five of seven from three-point range), 16 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and three blocked shots in a 65-36 Kaufman victory.
During this season, Williams averaged 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals.
Williams’ top game this season came against Forney High School in a non-district game on Dec. 11 when he scored 32 points (11 of 18 shooting from the floor, including seven of 10 from three-point range), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals, and two blocked shots.
Overall, Dickerson and Williams led Kaufman on a 15-game winning streak late in the 2021-2022 season. They also helped the Lions win six playoff games over the last two seasons.
