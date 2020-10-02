Helping Angels is a non-profit organization who has been helping people in financial crisis make ends meet since 2007. The group's goal is to help veterans, elderly, single parents and families with urgent needs, but also try to educate them and connect those with the proper resources they need to effectively provide for themselves.
The organization's motto is, "Give a Hand Up, not a Hand Out." Helping Angels also provides financial assistance to other organizations seeking to help residents of Kaufman County. They have assisted the Kaufman County Children’s Shelter, which provides emergency care in cases of trauma, abuse and neglect, the Kaufman County Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides necessary services to victims of sexual and physical abuse, and the local Meals on Wheels program.
They seek to involve the community in all they do. In order to raise the funds necessary to complete their mission, Helping Angels hosts an annual charity golf tournament, followed by a raffle, live auction and silent auction, all featuring items that are donated.
With the safety of the community in mind, this year’s auction is being hosted online. Bidders can access the auction at www.bidpal.net/helpingangels. More than 50 great items are available for bidding, and many of them are one-of-a kind pieces. $1 raffles are also available. The online auction will end at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3. For more information or questions, Helping Angels may be contacted at 972-962-2670.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.