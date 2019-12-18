Julius John Adams
Services for Julius Adams will be held at Anderson-Clayton Bros. Funeral Home, 1226 S. Elm St. Kemp, Texas. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday Dec. 20, 2019 and the funeral is at 11 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 21, 2019 with interment following at Pyle Prairie Cemetery.
Julius John Adams was born Jan. 2, 1952 in Dallas to parents Ardis Alfred and Annie Mary (Hamm) Adams and entered eternal rest on Dec. 14, 2019 in Dallas at the age of 67. Julius was Southern Baptist by faith and a member of the Seagoville Masonic Lodge #654. He enjoyed canoeing and kayaking trips and spoonbill fishing in Missouri. Some of Julius' favorite memories were spending time on the farm as a kid with his dog Mouse. He was a remarkable man who will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.
Julius was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Chester Ray Adams, Alton Newell Adams and Georg Anderson Adams; and his brother-in-law Josef Ehrenberger.
He is survived by his son Julius Adams and spouse Brandy of Kaufman; grandsons Christian John Adams of Kaufman and Elijah Dewayne Adams of Kaufman; sisters Juanita Adams Lambert of Milford and Ardis Joyce Adams Ehrenberger of Dallas.
A personal tribute may be made online at www.andersonclaytonkemp.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.