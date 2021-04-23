April Ann Warren-Harvey, 44, of Terrell, passed away on April 20, 2021, surrounded by loved ones after a three-year battle with triple-negative breast cancer.
She was born on April 10, 1977, in Dallas.
April attended Seagoville High School and Eastfield College. She worked for eight years as the office manager for her mother's solo law practice in Royse City, where she was much loved by clients and members of the Royse City business community.
She attended the First Baptist Church of Kaufman where she was a member of the Women's Bible Study group led by Johnna Warden. April is survived by her husband, Jeremy Harvey; son Cody Harvey, his wife Danielle Russell and their daughter, April's beloved first grandchild, Lillie Ann Harvey; son Jacob Harvey and his wife Erica Easter Harvey; son Joseph Harvey; and daughter Savannah Harvey, all of Terrell.
She also is survived by her mother, Carol Adkins Warren, and stepfather, Erik Schlueter, of Royse City; sister Stephanie Steed, her son Collin Hallett and daughter Samantha Hallett, all of Royse City; sister Joyce Ramirez, her husband Joe Ramirez III, son, Joe Ramirez IV ("Jojo") all of Arlington, Virginia and daughter Destinee Ramirez of San Antonio; brother Shane Warren, his wife Cynthia Warren and sons Will Warren and Austin Warren, of Nashville, Tennessee; aunt Wendy England, her husband Allen England; cousins Jason Adkins, Henry Adkins, Amanda Lowery, Lauren Guerrero, Brandy Turner, Keshia Turner, Shannon Warren, and Amy Warren.
She was preceded in death by her father Larry Gene Warren, grandfathers Carol Lee "Buddy" Warren and Ralph Emerson Adkins, grandmothers Francine Foster and Sue Chamness, and Aunt Vicki Lowery.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Rest Haven Funeral Home in Rockwall, with Pastor Jimmy Nutt officiating. Visitation will begin at noon on the same day.
Interment will be at College Mound Cemetery, 14490 FM 429, Terrell, TX 75161.
