Correction: Kaufman High School has reported at least two positive cases.
After Gary Campbell High School in Kaufman had two positive cases of COVID-19 at the school this semester, staff at the Kaufman IndependentSchool District have been working to keep surfaces clean and asking students to continue wearing facemasks.
“The most challenging part of this year has been creating two separateschool years at the same time,” said Jeremy Melton, director ofCommunications for KISD. “We have our online learners and in-personlearners. Teachers are still learning how to do everything which makes itextremely challenging to relay that communication to parents who are thencommunicating that to their students.”
All students who are in close proximity to anyone who tests positive arepulled out of class and interviewed privately with social distancingpracticed and facial coverings worn. This entire process is taking up totwo to three days. Any student who tests positive, along with any who aredetermined to have had close contact, are asked to quarantine at home for14 days.
“They have communicated very well,” said one mother of a Kaufman HighSchool student. “I really appreciate the different ways of communicationthey are putting out and the quick response. They are taking lots ofprecautions. I have felt safe sending my child each day.” Another parentstated, “I think they’re doing the best they can. It’s a difficultsituation.
